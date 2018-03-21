The Latest: Snow gives West Virginia, Kentucky winter look
PHILADELPHIA — The Latest on a spring nor'easter hitting the mid-Atlantic and Northeast (all times local):
9:40 a.m.
It might be spring, but areas of West Virginia and Kentucky look more like winter with forecasters predicting up to a foot of snow in some areas.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the eastern half of West Virginia until 11 p.m. Wednesday and in areas around Louisville, Kentucky, until 2 p.m. Much of the rest of both states were under a winter storm advisory that called for up to 5 inches of snowfall.
Snow that began falling Tuesday night continued Wednesday morning, making travel difficult in some areas and leading several school systems to cancel classes.
___
12:10 a.m.
A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.
The bulk of the snow and sleet is predicted to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.
Widespread power outages are possible with gusts blowing up to 35 mph (56 kph).
In Philadelphia, where wind-whipped snow fell on Tuesday, restaurant server Katy Halbeisen called the early-spring storm "pretty lame."
