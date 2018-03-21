The Latest: Witness says officer ordered shooter to drop gun

GREAT MILLS, Md. — The Latest on Tuesday's school shooting in Maryland (all times local):

10 a.m.

A student witness of the school shooting in southern Maryland says a police officer tried to order a student with a gun to his head to disarm before two shots were fired.

Great Mills High School student Isiah Tichenor told The Washington Post he saw a fellow student hold a gun to his head Tuesday and heard a police officer shout an order to put the gun down.

"We know you don't want to hurt anyone," Tichenor said he heard the officer say before two shots were fired.

The shooter was identified as 17-year-old Austin Rollins, who died Tuesday. It wasn't clear whether he shot himself or was shot by the school resource officer, St. Mary's County Deputy Blaine Gaskill, who responded.

A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically wounded. A 14-year-old boy was also wounded.

11:35 p.m.

In the latest school shooting in America, the gunfire was over and done with in less than a minute.

This time, the shooter, a 17-year-old student, was killed. A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured. A 14-year-old boy was also wounded.

Tuesday's shooting occurred at Great Mills High School in southern Maryland, about 60 miles south of the nation's capital. It came a month after 17 people were killed at a Florida high school.

The shooter was identified as Austin Rollins, a student at Great Mills. It wasn't clear whether he shot himself or was shot by the school resource officer who responded.