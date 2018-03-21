University of Maryland professor tapped for Treasury post

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has nominated a University of Maryland professor to a Treasury department post.

The White House released a statement Tuesday announcing the intent to nominate Michael Faulkender to be assistant secretary of the Treasury for economic policy.

Faulkender holds a doctorate in finance from Northwestern University and is currently the associate dean of masters programs and a professor of finance at the Smith School of Business. He's previously held faculty positions at the Olin School at Washington University in St. Louis and Northwestern's Kellogg School.