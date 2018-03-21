US-Russian crew blasts off for International Space Station

MOSCOW — A rocket carrying two American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut to the International Space Station has blasted off successfully.

The Soyuz booster blasted off as scheduled Wednesday from the Russia-leased Baikonur launchpad in Kazakhstan. It's carrying NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold, and Roscosmos' cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev.

The rocket put their Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft in a designated orbit en route to the station. The spacecraft is set to dock at the orbiting outpost on Friday.