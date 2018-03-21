Vatican media chief resigns over doctored letter scandal

VATICAN CITY — The head of the Vatican's communications department has resigned over a scandal about a letter from the retired pope that he mischaracterized in public and then had digitally manipulated in a photograph sent to the media.

The Vatican said Pope Francis had accepted the resignation of Monsignor Dario Vigano on Wednesday. The so-called "Lettergate" scandal erupted after Vigano read aloud a private letter from retired Pope Benedict XVI at a book launch for an 11-volume set of books about Francis' theology.

Vigano didn't read the whole letter, including where Benedict objected to one of the authors.