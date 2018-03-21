Vigil held after officer charged in Australia woman's death

MINNEAPOLIS — Neighbours , friends and activists held a vigil for an Australian woman after a Minneapolis police officer was charged in her death.

About 50 people gathered Tuesday evening near the alley where Justine Ruszczyk Damond was fatally shot in July. The 40-year-old life coach was killed by Officer Mohamed Noor after she called police to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

Noor was charged with murder and manslaughter earlier Tuesday.

Todd Schuman is a member of the group Justice for Justine. He says police need to be held accountable for their actions that hurt individuals and damage their communities.