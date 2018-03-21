Visitation for Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson begins
NEW ORLEANS — Dozens lined up outside a New Orleans seminary to pay their final respects to Saints owner Tom Benson.
Some broke into song — "When the Saints Go Marching In" — as they began filing into Notre Dame Seminary.
Benson's body will lie in repose there during two days of public visitation: Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A private funeral Mass is set for noon Friday at St. Louis Cathedral. The 90-year-old Benson's death was announced last Thursday. He had been hospitalized since Feb. 16 with flu symptoms.
Benson bought the NFL's Saints in 1985. Under his ownership, the team achieved its first winning seasons and a Super Bowl championship. He also owned the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans.