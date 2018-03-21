Visitation for Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson begins

NEW ORLEANS — Dozens lined up outside a New Orleans seminary to pay their final respects to Saints owner Tom Benson.

Some broke into song — "When the Saints Go Marching In" — as they began filing into Notre Dame Seminary.

Benson's body will lie in repose there during two days of public visitation: Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A private funeral Mass is set for noon Friday at St. Louis Cathedral. The 90-year-old Benson's death was announced last Thursday. He had been hospitalized since Feb. 16 with flu symptoms.