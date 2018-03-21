What's in a name: Gender-neutral baby names are on the rise
NEW YORK — Whether Royal, Charlie or Salem, unisex names for babies are on the rise.
Millennial parents are more willing than ever to embrace the possibility of gender fluidity in their children. Some feel gender-neutral names are a way to head off sexism on their behalf.
Linda Murray of the parenting site BabyCenter.com says the 19 million-strong forum is definitely seeing more conversation today around gender-neutral names. The Social Security Administration puts out a top 10 list of popular baby names every year based on its registrations. Traditional boy and girl names still dominate, but more neutral names have broken through to the top 1,000.
