Woman in affair that led US rep to resign still wants to run
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A woman whose affair with a married eight-term Pennsylvania congressman led to his resignation says bad weather prevented her from filing paperwork on time to run for a U.S. House seat in Pittsburgh.
A lawyer for Shannon Edwards said in a statement Wednesday evening that she'll seek a court order to get on the ballot for the Republican nomination in May 15's primary election.
Tuesday's deadline to submit the signatures of 1,000 registered party voters came amid a snowstorm.
Edwards announced last month that she'd seek the Republican nomination to take on Democratic Rep. Mike Doyle of Pittsburgh.
Republican Rep. Tim Murphy, an outspoken abortion-rights opponent, resigned in October after it emerged that he'd asked Edwards to get an abortion when he thought she might be pregnant.
