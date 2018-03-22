10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. AUSTIN BOMBER'S VIDEO AMOUNTS TO 'CONFESSION,' BUT NO MOTIVE

A 25-minute cellphone video left behind by Mark Anthony Conditt details the differences among the weapons he built and amounts to a confession, police say.

2. WHO IS BRACING FOR TRUMP TRADE SANCTIONS

Farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlash as the president prepares to target China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over.

3. ZUCKERBERG EMBARKS ON RARE MEDIA MINI-BLITZ

But it's far from clear whether Facebook's CEO won over U.S. and European authorities, much less the broader public in the wake of a privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm.

4. AP: TOY COMPANY CEO LEADS EFFORT TO PARTIALLY SALVAGE TOYS R US

Isaac Larian says he and other investors have pledged $200 million in financing and hope to raise more in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the cherished brand's stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

5. ARAB SPRING YIELDS LITTLE FRUIT YEARS LATER

Egypt votes next week in basically a one-candidate election — but almost nowhere in Arab world has democracy taken hold since the 2011 revolution.

6. #METOO MOVEMENT SHAKES PATRIARCHAL SOUTH KOREA

The movement generates high expectations of change to the Asian nation's society, but challenges remain both in the workplace and in the courts.

7. HURRICANE HARVEY'S TOXIC IMPACT DEEPER THAN PUBLIC TOLD

The Category 4 storm's noxious assault on the environment raises questions about the long-term consequences for human health, a joint media investigation reveals.

8. NEW YORK CITY AGENCY INVESTIGATING KUSHNER PROPERTIES

The probe follows an AP report that the real estate developer routinely filed false paperwork claiming it had zero rent-regulated tenants in its buildings across the city.

9. 'BOZO THE CLOWN' CHARACTER DIES

Longtime Boston TV personality and entertainer Frank Avruch, who was the star of the popular children's TV program, was 89.

10. WHERE THE FOCUS SHIFTS IN SWEET 16