8 killed in attack by gunmen in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Eight people were killed and 11 wounded after gunmen burst into a social event in central Mexico.
The Guanajuato state prosecutors' office said Thursday the mass shooting took place a day prior in the town of Purisima del Rincon.
Prosecutors said gunmen pulled up in several vehicles, opened fire on those attending the event, and then fled toward the state of Jalisco.
There were no immediate details on the possible motive, but the region has recently seen violence.
Earlier this week, three film students disappeared on the outskirts of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco. On Thursday, hundreds of students marched to demand they be found.
