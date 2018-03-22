Bannon blames GOP leaders for Roy Moore's defeat in Alabama
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is blaming the Republican establishment for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore's defeat, saying GOP leaders pushed pedophilia accusations against him.
Bannon says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was too quick to back away from Moore, who faced charges of sexually abusing underage girls.
Moore, whom Bannon supported, lost in December to Doug Jones, giving Democrats a U.S. Senate seat from Alabama for the first time in a generation.
Bannon gave a wide-ranging interview Thursday at the Financial Times' "Future of News" event.
The conservative provocateur defended his recent admiring comments about Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, saying the fascist was "evil" but "fascinating."
When asked if the world's institutions needed to be "blown up," Bannon responded, "A few of them, certainly."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax school board defends decision to open schools when snow isn't falling
-
Teenagers with knives threaten man walking on Lower Sackville trail
-
'A wakeup call': Edmonton police charge more than 30 teens in series of crimes
-
Dumb and dangerous: Halifax police say driver reaches 192 kilometres per hour on suburban road