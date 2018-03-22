Brazil's top court weighs letting Lula remain free on appeal
RIO DE JANEIRO — Justices on Brazil's top court are debating whether former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva can remain free while he appeals a corruption conviction.
They were expected to issue a ruling Thursday.
Da Silva was convicted last year for trading
According to Brazilian law, da Silva can be jailed since a second court upheld the conviction, even though he can continue appealing to higher courts.
Brazil's Chief Justice Carmen Lucia of the Supreme Federal Tribunal did not respond to da Silva's petition for habeas corpus for weeks. But she changed course and scheduled a vote after coming under intense pressure.
