Brazil's top court weighs letting Lula remain free on appeal

RIO DE JANEIRO — Justices on Brazil's top court are debating whether former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva can remain free while he appeals a corruption conviction.

They were expected to issue a ruling Thursday.

Da Silva was convicted last year for trading favours with construction company OAS in return for the promise of a beachfront apartment. The conviction was upheld by a higher court in January, and judges added to the sentence.

According to Brazilian law, da Silva can be jailed since a second court upheld the conviction, even though he can continue appealing to higher courts.