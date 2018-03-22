Chicago sets tourism records in first months of 2018
CHICAGO — Continuing last year's record-setting growth, Chicago set new tourism records in the first months of 2018.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel says hotel demand increased by 12.5
The leisure sector also set records for this period.
This comes on the heels of unprecedented tourism numbers in 2017, when an estimated 55 million people visited the city. The high number of visitors led to an 11.3
Emanuel says tourism creates more jobs and "injects billions of dollars" into the local economy.