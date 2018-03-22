China networks merger seen as party bid to control message

BEIJING — Analysts and state media say China's merger of its major government-owned broadcast networks under the ruling Communist Party's propaganda arm aims to strengthen the party's control over messaging at a time when Beijing is struggling to sooth concerns about its rising global influence.

The move announced Wednesday comes amid a push by President Xi Jinping to tighten party supervision over much of Chinese public life as he renews his uncontested rule free of constitutional limits on his term in office.