Closing arguments set in Massachusetts dog abuse trial
DEDHAM, Mass. — Closing arguments are scheduled to begin in the trial of a Massachusetts man accused of abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized.
The prosecution and
The starving female pit bull mix dubbed Puppy Doe was found in a Quincy park in 2013 with multiple fractures, a stab wound and a split tongue. Veterinarians determined the dog was too badly hurt to save.
Czerkawski's attorney acknowledged his client owned the dog, but said it ran away and someone else was responsible for the abuse.
Czerkawski already is in prison on two unrelated larceny convictions.
