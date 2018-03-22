Construction worker injured at Missouri golf course sinkhole

RIDGEDALE, Mo. — Authorities say a construction worker was injured after a pickup truck tumbled at least 100 feet into a sinkhole that's being developed into a tourist attraction near the resort town of Branson.

Outdoor outfitter Bass Pro says in a statement that the third-party construction contractor was backing up the truck Wednesday when the vehicle slid off a temporary path. The Western Taney County Fire Protection District says the truck fell between 100 and 150 feet. The Missouri State Highway Patrol described the worker's injuries as serious.