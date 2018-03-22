Construction worker injured at Missouri golf course sinkhole
RIDGEDALE, Mo. — Authorities say a construction worker was injured after a pickup truck tumbled at least 100 feet into a sinkhole that's being developed into a tourist attraction near the resort town of Branson.
Outdoor outfitter Bass Pro says in a statement that the third-party construction contractor was backing up the truck Wednesday when the vehicle slid off a temporary path. The Western Taney County Fire Protection District says the truck fell between 100 and 150 feet. The Missouri State Highway Patrol described the worker's injuries as serious.
The sinkhole opened up in 2015 at Bass Pro's Top of the Rock Golf Course in Ridgedale, about 10 miles (16.09
