Couple indicted in Syrian bomb-making scheme

BOSTON — Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts say a husband and wife have been indicted on charges that they did business with a Syrian company that developed bombs used against U.S. troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Prosecutors say 49-year-old Anni Beurklian and her husband, 50-year-old Antoine Ajaka, operated Top Tech US Inc. out of their Waltham, Massachusetts, home.

Authorities allege the business exported electronics, computer equipment and other items to customers in Lebanon and Syria. One customer was Syria-based EKT Electronics, which the U.S. government alleges developed improvised explosive devices.

The government requires anyone doing business with EKT to obtain an export license, which authorities say Top Tech didn't do.