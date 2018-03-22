Driver dead after crashing at California Air Force base
A
A
Share via Email
TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — Officials say a driver breached the main gate at an Air Force base in Northern California, then crashed and died.
Travis Air Force Base officials say in a statement that the driver "gained unauthorized access" to the main gate around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
They say no one else was injured. Officials would not say how the person died or provided any other information.
They say the investigation is ongoing.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax school board defends decision to open schools when snow isn't falling
-
Two suspects identified in beating of man with autism in Mississauga
-
Halifax police warning public about rash of daytime break and enters
-
Dumb and dangerous: Halifax police say driver reaches 192 kilometres per hour on suburban road