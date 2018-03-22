News / World

Expert: No sign of foul play in US youth's death in Bermuda

This undated photo released by the Bermuda Police Service shows American college student Mark Dombroski, who has been reported missing in Bermuda. Bermuda police Dombroski was on a rugby tour with Saint Joseph‚Äôs University, a college near Philadelphia, when he disappeared early Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Courtesy of Bermuda Police Service via AP)

This undated photo released by the Bermuda Police Service shows American college student Mark Dombroski, who has been reported missing in Bermuda. Bermuda police Dombroski was on a rugby tour with Saint Joseph‚Äôs University, a college near Philadelphia, when he disappeared early Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Courtesy of Bermuda Police Service via AP)

HAMILTON, Bermuda — A forensic expert says a U.S. student in Bermuda died from an apparent fall and there was no sign of foul play.

Forensic pathologist Christopher Milroy tells reporters in the British island territory that 19-year-old Mark Dombroski fell from a "great height" for unknown reasons but that there are no signs of the involvement of any other people.

Milroy is a Canadian pathologist who was brought to Bermuda to perform the autopsy. He spoke to reporters Thursday.

Dombroski's body was found Monday at the base of a colonial fortress after an intensive search involving local authorities, volunteers and his family.

The college student was in Bermuda for a rugby tournament. He was last seen early Sunday as he walked out of a restaurant-bar where his teammates were socializing.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular