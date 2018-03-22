Firecracker factory fire in India kills 5 workers, 12 hurt
A
A
Share via Email
PATNA, India — Police say a fire at an illegal firecracker factory in an eastern Indian town has killed at least five workers and injured another 12.
Police officer Sudhir Kumar Porika says that the injured have been hospitalized, five of them in critical condition.
The cause of the fire is being investigated. It erupted while the workers were making firecrackers on Thursday night in Biharsharif, a town in Bihar state.
India has a huge demand for firecrackers, which are used in religious festivals and weddings.
There are fatal accidents nearly every year in India as people work in makeshift factories in the absence of proper safety standards.
In June last year, 23 workers were killed when a blast occurred while they were producing firecrackers in Madhya Pradesh state.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Baristas at Halifax coffee shop chain say they're not getting paid
-
Dumb and dangerous: Halifax police say driver reaches 192 kilometres per hour on suburban road
-
Driver charged after travelling at 'very uncommon' high speed, Halifax police say
-
Halifax school board defends decision to open schools when snow isn't falling