House intel OKs report on Russian meddling in 2016 election

WASHINGTON — The House intelligence committee has approved its final report into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, concluding that there was no co-ordination between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.

The report will be released to the public after it goes to the intelligence community for a classification review.

The GOP-written report is fiercely opposed by Democrats, who say the investigation was shut down too quickly.

Committee Republicans released a series of findings Thursday that back up their conclusion that there was no co-ordination with the Trump campaign. The report also concludes that there were Russian cyberattacks on U.S. political institutions and that Russians leveraged social media in the U.S. to sow discord.