How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks plunged Thursday after the Trump administration moved to place trade sanctions on imported goods and investment from China. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped more than 700 points as investors feared that trade tensions between the world's largest economies would escalate.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index tumbled 68.24 points, or 2.5 per cent , to 2,643.69.

The Dow Jones industrial average surrendered 724.42 points, or 2.9 per cent , to 23,957.89.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 178.61 points, or 2.4 per cent , to 7,166.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks skidded 35.43 points, or 2.2 per cent , to 1,543.87.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 108.32 points, or 3.9 per cent .

The Dow is down 988.62 points, or 4 per cent .

The Nasdaq is down 315.31 points, or 4.2 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is down 42.18 points, or 2.7 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 29.92 points, or 1.1 per cent .

The Dow is down 761.33 points, or 3.1 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 263.29 points, or 3.8 per cent .