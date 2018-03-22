Judge blocks Trump lawyers in Trump-Panama hotel dispute

NEW YORK — A judge in New York has given the owners of a formerly Trump-branded hotel in Panama a victory over the U.S. president's company.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos has blocked Trump International Hotels Management LLC from pursuing a conspiracy claim against the majority owner of the Bahia Grand Panama, a 70-story luxury high-rise that was once run by Trump. After a bitter dispute, the hotel's owners evicted Trump's management team and stripped his name from the hotel.

Ramos ruled after hearing two hours of oral arguments. His decision blocks the Trump Organization's $9 million claim against majority owner Ithaca Capital, but allows the hotel owners' claims against Trump to go before the International Chamber of Commerce.