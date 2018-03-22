Lawyers for Marine call serviceman's stabbing an accident
SAN DIEGO —
The Orange County Register reports Thursday that several troops testified that the death was an accident at a preliminary hearing at Camp Pendleton. Pfc. Raymond W. Begay faces charges of murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 18-year-old Pfc. Ethan Barclay-Weberpal.
The hearing — known as an Article 32 in the Uniform Code of Military Justice — allows the
Barclay-Weberpal of Janesville, Wisconsin, was stabbed Jan. 16 while sitting in formation with Marines.