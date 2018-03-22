Malaysia police deny prejudice against Kim murder suspects

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia — A Malaysian police investigator says the absence of four North Korean suspects believed to have orchestrated the killing of their leader's half brother didn't cause prejudice against the two women who are on trial.

Defence lawyers say Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam and Siti Aisyah of Indonesia are scapegoats in the murder of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur's airport on Feb. 13 last year. Prosecutors say four North Koreans recruited the women and provided them VX nerve agent before fleeing the country.