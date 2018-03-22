Malaysia police deny prejudice against Kim murder suspects
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SHAH ALAM, Malaysia — A Malaysian police investigator says the absence of four North Korean suspects believed to have orchestrated the killing of their leader's half brother didn't cause prejudice against the two women who are on trial.
Chief police investigator Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz on Thursday disagreed with the
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Baristas at Halifax coffee shop chain say they're not getting paid
-
Some Toronto parents say lunch hours are too often like 'Lord of the Flies'
-
'Unacceptable:' Parents upset over hiring of security guards to supervise kids at Halifax schools
-
'They were associates:' Three men charged with murder in killing of Dartmouth man