Maligned stock pickers catch up to index funds. Can it last?
NEW YORK — Last year was a terrific one for nearly every stock investor as markets kept soaring higher. It was even better for one group that's among the most maligned on Wall Street.
Mutual fund managers who pick stocks have fallen out of
Last year, the stock pickers turned things around. Forty three
This year, volatility has returned to the markets, including the first drop of 10
Still, the long-term data show that most active managers aren't able to match the returns of index funds, which have the big advantage of charging lower fees. In the end, experts say, the clearest lesson from the data may be that finding a fund with low expenses should be the first task for investors. After that, consider whether you want an index fund or a manager who's trying to beat the market.
AN OPPORTUNE UPTURN IN PERFORMANCE
The calm ride higher for stocks was shattered in February when worries about higher inflation sent the S&P 500 to a loss of 10
Active managers say they do better in these kinds of markets because they're not forced to buy whichever stocks are in the index at whatever proportions the index says — no matter how overvalued or unattractive analysts say they have become. That means they can avoid some of the worst areas of the market during downturns.
During last decade's housing bubble, for example, financial stocks accounted for a fifth of S&P 500 index funds, more than any other sector. Those stocks were crushed by the financial crisis, and Lehman Brothers, Bear Stearns and other hallowed Wall Street names collapsed or were sold at fire-sale prices. The aftermath of the financial crisis was the last time the majority of actively managed U.S. stock funds was able to beat index funds over a three-year period, according to Morningstar.
Not only that, managers say they're benefiting in particular now because stocks are moving to their own rhythms more often, rather than climbing and falling all together.
"It's nice to see some volatility, and the opportunity for individual stock selection," said Lamar Villere, portfolio manager at Villere & Co. "When one of our stocks works, which is happening as of late, it makes a big difference, and investors are actually rewarding them instead of moving the entire market instead."
The biggest stock investment in his Villere Balanced and Villere Equity funds, for example, is Axon Enterprise, the maker of Taser stun guns. It's up 46
FOR THE LONG RUN
Over the long term, up markets tend to last longer than down markets. Plus, the stock-picking managers who manage to beat the market in one downturn don't always do so in the next one, according to Morningstar. That's part of the reason why the majority of actively managed funds have failed to keep up with index funds over the long term.
Over the last 20 years, a span that includes not only the Great Recession but also the collapse of the dot-com bubble, only 13
In some areas of the market, active managers do have had a better track record.
Over the last decade, 44
Regardless, the best way for investors to improve their odds of success is to focus on the funds with the lowest expenses, said Ben Johnson, director of global ETF research at Morningstar. Funds that charge high expenses have to perform that much better than low-fee funds in order to deliver similar returns.
"If there's one clear signal that comes through, it's that probably the only reliable way to boost your odds of picking a winner in a crop of active managers is to narrow your search to those who are charging the lowest fees in a given category," Johnson said.