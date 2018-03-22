Markets Right Now: China tariff worries sink US stocks

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower as President Donald Trump is expected to impose trade sanctions on China.

The Trump administration is planning to announce tariffs on Chinese products Thursday as well as restrictions on Chinese investments.

Investors have worried about rising trade tensions after the administration announced tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Industrial and technology companies slumped. Boeing dipped 2.3 per cent and Caterpillar lost 1.9 per cent . Facebook slid 1.8 per cent .

Investors bought government bonds, sending yields lower. That helped send bank stocks lower.

The S&P 500 index skidded 22 points, or 0.8 per cent , to 2,689.