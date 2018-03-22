Mattis praises Saudis for humanitarian aid to Yemen

WASHINGTON — Defence Secretary Jim Mattis is applauding Saudi Arabia for its humanitarian aid to war-torn Yemen.

Speaking at the start of a Pentagon meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Mattis said the U.S. is committed to working with Saudis and the United Nations to accelerate a political solution to the civil war.

Mattis says the appointment last month of a new U.N. envoy to Yemen is an opportunity to speed up the push for a political resolution to the conflict, which has killed more than 10,000 civilians since it started in March 2015.