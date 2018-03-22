Metro Science: Your brain on sleep, behaviour management and breastfeeding

Decoded: Your brain on sleep

New neuroscience is changing the way we see sleep: It’s not like putting your brain in park for eight hours or (more like 6.9, if you’re the average bleary-eyed Canadian). It may feel like nothing to you, but your brain is extremely busy when you’re asleep, performing all sorts of essential feats you can’t do in the daytime — or, probably, when you are under the influence of sleeping pills.

Dozed off

It’s easy to imagine that when we go to sleep, our brains go to sleep too. But that’s really not true. The brain has a night crew that, in the words of neuroscientist Matthew Walker, performs “an incredibly complex ballet” to clean and organize the chaos that is left behind at the end of the day. During different phases of sleep, the new connections made between brain cells (those are the new memories and stuff you learned) get solidified, while irrelevant and unnecessary ones are pruned away.

Drugged up

The medicines somewhat misleadingly called “sleeping pills,” hypnotics, put our brains in a resting state that, according to current evidence, may not provide the same benefits as a night of natural shut-eye. They act on receptors in the brain cells and cause an influx of ions that reduce their activity, putting you in a state of unconsciousness. What’s called your sleep architecture — the different stages of deep, light, and dreaming sleep you go through — may be altered as well, although this varies from person to person.

Findings: Your week in science

TIME OUT! There’s a new review of 150 studies on parenting techniques — involving 15,000 youngsters in all — out from the journal Child Development. It found teaching parents about relationship building and being sensitive to children’s needs, in combination with traditional behaviour-management tools like praise and time-outs, is the most effective way to reduce seriously disruptive behaviour in children 2 to 10. (This was defined as “uncooperative and hostile” naughtiness, frequent temper tantrums, “excessive arguing with adults,” and “deliberate attempts to annoy or upset others.” Sound familiar?)

Breastfeeding struggle A new study suggests mothers who can’t afford enough food are more likely to stop breastfeeding before other moms, even though nearly all begin at a similar rate. University of Toronto researchers don’t delve into the reasons why, but conclude that financially vulnerable women struggle significantly more to breastfeed and need more government support.

Sound smart: Sleep spindles

Definition

Sleep spindles are bursts of brain activity that occur during light sleep, thought to be signs that the brain is solidifying memories and refreshing your ability to learn more.

