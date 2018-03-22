Miccosukee tribe seizes non-native dad's newborn in hospital

MIAMI — A major clash between the authority of a sovereign Indian nation and non-native officials is shaping up in Florida, where a baby just born in a Miami hospital was taken from her parents, a Miccosukee mother and a white father.

Two days after the girl was born, tribal detectives accompanied by Miami-Dade police removed the child at Baptist Hospital in Kendall, which is outside the tribe's reservation in the Everglades.

The Miami Herald reports that Miccosukee police had a tribal court order to take Ingrid Ronan Johnson from her parents, Rebecca Sanders and Justin Johnson.