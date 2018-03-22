Mixed picture for populist Wilders in Dutch local elections

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The right-wing populist party of anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders has gained footholds for the first time in dozens of municipalities across the Netherlands, but has struggled in some key cities.

Local elections held in 335 Dutch municipalities are a barometer of support for national parties but are complicated by the popularity of small parties focused on local issues.

Near-complete results shown by national broadcaster NOS on Thursday had local parties winning nearly 33 per cent of the vote.