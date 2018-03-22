Oklahoma grass fire forces evacuations, closes freeway

CHICKASHA, Okla. — A wildfire fueled by dry vegetation and gusty winds has forced some Oklahoma residents to flee their homes and has closed part of a freeway.

Grady County deputy emergency management director Amanda Wilkerson said Thursday that flames are threatening structures near the H.E. Bailey Turnpike south of Bridge Creek. The area is about 28 miles (45 kilometres ) southwest of Oklahoma City.

Authorities say smoke prompted officials to close part of the freeway.

Wilkerson says emergency management officials have ordered some residents to evacuate but that the number of homes affected wasn't immediately clear. No injuries have been reported.