Police raid Michigan diocese while priest faces sex charges
A
A
Share via Email
SAGINAW, Mich. — Police in Michigan have raided three properties of the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw following the recent arrest of a priest accused of committing sex crimes.
Saginaw County Assistant Prosecutor Mark Gaertner says the warrants were executed Thursday after the diocese didn't
The Rev. Robert DeLand of Freeland was charged Feb. 26 with criminal sexual conduct for allegedly assaulting two males, ages 21 and 17. The 71-year-old DeLand has pleaded not guilty. The diocese has suspended him and a second priest who hasn't been charged.
Messages seeking comment were left for a diocesan representative.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'A wakeup call': Edmonton police charge more than 30 teens in series of crimes
-
Two suspects identified in beating of man with autism in Mississauga
-
Dumb and dangerous: Halifax police say driver reaches 192 kilometres per hour on suburban road
-
Halifax school board defends decision to open schools when snow isn't falling