Report says ex-Mormon official asked woman to expose herself
SALT LAKE CITY — A newly released police report reveals that a former Mormon missionary training
It is the first public disclosure of the 85-year-old Joseph L. Bishop acknowledging specific wrongdoing. It contradicts his son's account that the woman exposed her breasts without being asked. Bishop has repeatedly denied raping her. He is heard apologizing to the woman during a December conversation she secretly taped, which was released this week.
The Brigham Young University police report released Wednesday night says when asked about the rape, Bishop says he either can't remember or the woman is exaggerating. The Dec. 5 police interview came after the now 55-year-old woman filed her complaint the month before.
