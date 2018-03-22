Report says ex-Mormon official asked woman to expose herself

SALT LAKE CITY — A newly released police report reveals that a former Mormon missionary training centre president under investigation by church officials on sexual assault allegations acknowledged asking the alleged victim to expose herself to him during the 1984 encounter in Utah.

It is the first public disclosure of the 85-year-old Joseph L. Bishop acknowledging specific wrongdoing. It contradicts his son's account that the woman exposed her breasts without being asked. Bishop has repeatedly denied raping her. He is heard apologizing to the woman during a December conversation she secretly taped, which was released this week.