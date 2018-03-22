Starbucks offers sparkling Crystal Ball Frappucino for buzz

NEW YORK — Starbucks, thirsty for some social media magic, is releasing its latest sugary concoction: the fortune-telling Crystal Ball Frappucino.

The sparkling candy sprinkles-festooned drink will be available for five days in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. It follows similar limited-time drinks, such as the coffee chain's colour -changing Unicorn Frappuccino.

Starbucks hopes the cream-based new drink, which is infused with peach flavour , will be photographed by customers, posted on social media and spread around. It's a strategy that's worked for other chains, such as Taco Bell with its cheese-powdered Doritos tacos.

Starbucks says buyers of the new drink can learn their fortunes based on the colour of the sprinkles atop their whipped cream: blue stands for adventure, green for luck and purple will bring "magic, wonder and enchantment."