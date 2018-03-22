Starbucks offers sparkling Crystal Ball Frappucino for buzz
NEW YORK — Starbucks, thirsty for some social media magic, is releasing its latest sugary concoction: the fortune-telling Crystal Ball Frappucino.
The sparkling candy sprinkles-festooned drink will be available for five days in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. It follows similar limited-time drinks, such as the coffee chain's
Starbucks hopes the cream-based new drink, which is infused with peach
Starbucks says buyers of the new drink can learn their fortunes based on the
Analysts at Stifel, however, are skeptical that buzz will sweeten Starbucks' sales. It's unclear if the chain's past gimmicks worked, and analysts called the timing of the new drink "seemingly random." Starbucks' Zombie Frappuccino, for instance, came out before Halloween.