The Latest: Attorney calls Walker argument 'illogical'

MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on lawsuit to force Gov. Scott Walker to call special elections

11:20 a.m.

An attorney arguing that Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has a legal duty to call special elections for a pair of legislative vacancies says the governor's arguments are "illogical."

A judge heard arguments Thursday in the case brought by a national Democratic group led by Eric Holder, the U.S. attorney general under former President Barack Obama.

Attorney Elisabeth Frost says it's a "textbook" case of voter disenfranchisement. Two voters who live in the affected districts testified they are upset and insulted they don't have representatives.

But Assistant Attorney General Steve Kilpatrick argues that while it's unfortunate voters don't have representatives in those districts, the damage they're suffering doesn't meet the legal standard needed to force Walker to call elections.

The judge has not indicated when she will rule.

9:26 a.m.

A Wisconsin judge is considering whether to order Republican Gov. Scott Walker to call special elections for a pair of vacancies in the state Legislature.

The hearing Thursday comes in a lawsuit brought by a national Democratic group led by Eric Holder, the U.S. attorney general under former President Barack Obama.

Attorneys for Holder's group argue that Walker has an obligation under the law to call special elections as soon as possible to fill the vacancies that occurred on Dec. 29. The seats were held by Republicans.