The Latest: Michigan Chamber endorses Schuette for governor

State Attorney General Bill Schuette has secured the endorsement of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce in his campaign for governor.

The business group's president and CEO, Rich Studley, said Thursday that Schuette has an "independent track record of accomplishment." Studley says Schuette is "strongly positioned" to win both the GOP primary and the general election.

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder cannot run because of term limits.

Other GOP candidates include Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, state Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines.

The chamber is one of the most influential lobbying groups in the Republican-led Capitol, and an endorsement by one of Michigan's major business organizations is coveted.

Republican candidate Bill Schuette will air his campaign's first TV ads — one touting his support from President Donald Trump and the other criticizing GOP gubernatorial rival Brian Calley.

The ads from Schuette, the state attorney general, start running Friday.

In one, Schuette says he will be the "jobs governor." A narrator notes Schuette's endorsement from Trump and says Schuette can defeat "liberals" who are in the mould of ex-Democratic Gov. Jennifer Granholm.

The other ad targets Calley, the Republican lieutenant governor, for fighting "to bring more Obamacare to Michigan." Calley has supported Michigan's expansion of Medicaid under the federal health law.