The Latest: Police release Austin bomber's 2nd roommate

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Latest on the investigation of the Austin bombings (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Authorities have released the second roommate of Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt.

Austin police on Wednesday took in for questioning two people who shared a home with Conditt in the suburb of Pflugerville, just north of Texas' capital. One was released hours later.

Police said Thursday that the second roommate had also been released. Neither roommate's name was released because police said they were never arrested.

Investigators say the 23-year-old Conditt blew himself up before dawn Wednesday as a SWAT team closed in on him.

They say Conditt is responsible for a series of bombs that killed two people and seriously wounded four others since March 2 but that his motives remain unknown.

___

12:05 a.m.

Police say a 25-minute cellphone video left behind by the bomber whose deadly explosives terrorized Austin for weeks details the differences among the weapons he built and amounts to a confession.

But his motive remains a mystery.

Mark Anthony Conditt recorded the video hours before he died Wednesday after detonating one of his own devices as SWAT teams closed in. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says it seemed to indicate the 23-year-old knew he was about to be caught.

Manley called it "the outcry of a very challenged young man talking about challenges in his own life."

Authorities wouldn't release the recording.