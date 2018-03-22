The Latest: Vehicle burns after crashing at California base
TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — The Latest on fatal crash at Northern California Air Force base (all times local):
3:55 p.m.
A motorist's vehicle burst into flames after crashing at the main gate of a Northern California Air Force base in what investigators are calling a security incident.
Travis Air Force Base officials and the FBI said Thursday that they are investigating Wednesday's incident and that there are no current threats to the base. Both declined further comment.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday when the driver "gained unauthorized access" to the main gate at an Air Force base about 55 miles (88
11:30 a.m.
Officials say a driver breached the main gate at an Air Force base in Northern California, then crashed and died.
Travis Air Force Base officials say in a statement that the driver "gained unauthorized access" to the main gate around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
They say no one else was injured. Officials would not say how the person died or provided any other information.
They say the investigation is ongoing.
