Trump: Take my advice, don't run for president
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for president.
Trump addressed young people Thursday at a White House event called "Generation Next." During a question and answer session with conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Trump was asked to offer guidance to a young version of himself.
"Don't run for president," Trump said amid laughter. He added that he used to get great publicity before he ran for president.
The forum was attended by college Republicans and others. It focused on a number of topics, including taxes, jobs and the opioid crisis.
