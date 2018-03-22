US poet laureate Tracy K. Smith to serve second term

NEW YORK — U.S. poet laureate Tracy K. Smith will serve a second term.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced Thursday that Smith has been reappointed for 2018-2019.

The library said that Smith would continue her focus on bringing poetry to rural communities.

She has also edited "American Journal: Fifty Poems for Our Time," scheduled for publication in September by Graywolf Press, in co-ordination with the library. The anthology includes contributions by former poets laureate Natasha Trethewey and Charles Wright and will be used by Smith for her visits around the country.