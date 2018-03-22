US poet laureate Tracy K. Smith to serve second term
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — U.S. poet laureate Tracy K. Smith will serve a second term.
Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced Thursday that Smith has been reappointed for 2018-2019.
The library said that Smith would continue her focus on bringing poetry to rural communities.
She has also edited "American Journal: Fifty Poems for Our Time," scheduled for publication in September by Graywolf Press, in
Smith said in a statement that she valued poetry as a way to expose people to different voices and perspectives. She has published four books of poetry and won the Pulitzer Prize in 2012 for "Life on Mars."