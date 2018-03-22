Warrior, seabird and god: Russia pick names for new weapons

MOSCOW — The winners of an online contest to name three of Russia's recently announced advanced weapons honour a renowned medieval warrior, a seabird and the mythical Greek god of the sea.

The weapons are among an array of fearsome new armaments announced by President Vladimir Putin on March 1. He invited Russians to take part in a Russian Defence Ministry contest to name them.

The ministry said Thursday that "Poseidon" received the most votes for the name of an underwater nuclear drone. A nuclear-powered cruise missile will be called "Burevestnik, Russian for the storm petrel bird. A high-powered laser weapon system was named "Peresvet," after a Russian warrior monk who died in the 1380 Battle of Kulikovo.