2nd alleged sexual assault victim of ex-Mormon leader

SALT LAKE CITY — The Mormon church says it is investigating a second accusation of sexual assault against a former missionary leader dating back to the 1980s.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a statement Friday that it is "committed to bringing accountability for what has occurred" with the 85-year-old Joseph L. Bishop but didn't say if discipline will be taken.

The religion says it's investigating all assertions made by Bishop in a secretly recorded conversation with the first alleged victim and in a police interview that was released this week about her complaint.

In the recorded conversation, he acknowledged molesting a second woman during a back rub that he says got "too frisky."