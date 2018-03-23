Anti-migrant protest outside Merkel's office investigated

BERLIN — German police are investigating an apparent far-right protest against the country's migration policies outside Chancellor Angela Merkel's constituency office.

Stralsund police said Friday they were called late Thursday to investigate what was set up to look like a memorial outside the office. It consisted of roses, 14 candles and four photos of young women, with "Islam belongs to Germany?" written in chalk on the sidewalk.

The dpa news agency said four candles were labeled "Identitarian Movement" — a white nationalist movement that Germany's domestic intelligence considers extremist and has under observation.

The photos carried the names Maria, Keira, Mia and Mireille. Young women of those names have been recent victims of violence blamed on migrants or people of foreign background.