AP-NORC Poll: Support soars for stricter gun control laws
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Support for tougher gun control laws is soaring in the United States.
That's according to a new poll that found a majority of gun owners and half of Republicans
The poll, conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that nearly 7 in 10 adults
The new poll finds support for specific gun control measures even among those who bristle at the term "gun control."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Driver charged after travelling at 'very uncommon' high speed, Halifax police say
-
B.C. landlords are collecting too much private info from tenants: privacy commissioner
-
Teenagers with knives threaten man walking on Lower Sackville trail
-
Teen gets three-year sentence in ‘devastating’ foster home fire that killed two people