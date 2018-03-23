AP-NORC Poll: Support soars for stricter gun control laws

NEW YORK — Support for tougher gun control laws is soaring in the United States.

That's according to a new poll that found a majority of gun owners and half of Republicans favour new laws to address gun violence in the weeks after a Florida school shooting left 17 dead and sparked nationwide protests.

The poll, conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that nearly 7 in 10 adults favour stricter gun control measures. That's the strongest level of support since The Associated Press first asked the question five years ago. The new poll also found that nearly half of Americans do not expect elected officials to take action.