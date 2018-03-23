Appeals court declines to release Tamir Rice jury transcript
CLEVELAND — An appeals court has ruled against the Cleveland NAACP's request to release the full transcript from the grand jury that declined to indict two white officers in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.
Cleveland.com reports the appeals court ruled unanimously on Thursday the NAACP did not show it was entitled to copies of the transcript.
The court also criticized former Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty in its ruling, saying his decision to release certain parts of evidence showed to the grand jury was "inappropriate."
McGinty has declined to respond.
Tamir, who was black, was playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation
