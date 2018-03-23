Atlanta airport takes precautions after cyberattack on city
ATLANTA — A spokesman says Atlanta's airport has taken down its Wi-Fi network and disabled parts of its
Reese McCranie, a spokesman for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, said in a phone interview Friday that the airport was not affected by the attack discovered Thursday, but "We don't want to open up the airport to any possible cyberattack."
He said the airport disabled the Wi-Fi and the parts of its
City officials said Thursday that the city had been hit by an attack that included the encryption of some city data.
