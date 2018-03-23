Attacks force Mexico Coke bottler to close in southern city

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's largest Coca-Cola bottler has decided to close operations in the southern city of Ciudad Altamirano indefinitely due to violence.

Coca-Cola FEMSA said Friday it was closing the distribution plant in Guerrero state because in January employees there "began receiving constant threats and attacks by organized crime," a phrase that usually refers to drug cartels. It also cited a "recent unjustified attack" on one of its employees, but did not specify what happened.

FEMSA complained of "a lack of rule of law and the prevalence of impunity" in the area around Ciudad Altamirano.