Brazil soldiers arrested on suspicion of arms trafficking.
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — Police say they have arrested two Brazilian Army officers on active duty and two former soldiers suspected of being involved in arms trafficking.
The arrests were made on Friday in Brasilia, the nation's capital.
An officer in the Air Force reserve was also taken into custody.
A total of 22 arrest warrants were issued as part of "Operation Shooter," which is aimed at dismantling an arms trafficking ring police have been investigating for about four months.